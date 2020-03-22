Gold jumps by 3pc in London





Spot gold was up 2.2pc at $1,501.83 per ounce at 1217 GMT, having risen as much as 3.1pc earlier. It fell 1pc on Thursday, and is en route to a 2pc weekly decline. US gold futures climbed 1.8pc to $1,505.70.

Platinum rose 4.4pc to $612.03, having risen as much as 8.5pc earlier. But the metal is still set to post its biggest ever weekly fall.









Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.1pc to $1,634.57 per ounce. Platinum and palladium will remain turbulent in coming months, analysts said. Silver gained 4pc to $12.60 an ounce, but was set to be down for the second straight week. -Reuters





LONDON, March 20: Gold prices jumped over 3 per cent while platinum surged over 8pc on Friday, as precious metals rebounded sharply on a lull in the rush for cash after global action to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus lifted market sentiment.Spot gold was up 2.2pc at $1,501.83 per ounce at 1217 GMT, having risen as much as 3.1pc earlier. It fell 1pc on Thursday, and is en route to a 2pc weekly decline. US gold futures climbed 1.8pc to $1,505.70.Platinum rose 4.4pc to $612.03, having risen as much as 8.5pc earlier. But the metal is still set to post its biggest ever weekly fall.Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.1pc to $1,634.57 per ounce. Platinum and palladium will remain turbulent in coming months, analysts said. Silver gained 4pc to $12.60 an ounce, but was set to be down for the second straight week. -Reuters