Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Business

United Airlines slashes int'l schedule by 95pc for April

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

March 21: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would slash its international schedule by 95per cent for April because of government restrictions prohibiting travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
United will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1 and will draw down its remaining trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific and Mexico operations, the airline said in a statement.
The airline this week had announced a 60per cent reduction in domestic and international schedules for April, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel demand.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European stocks rise, but Wall Street slumps
UK govt plans to buy into airlines: FT
Gold jumps by 3pc in London
Delta warns of 80pc revenue drop as US carriers fear doom
Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendant
United Airlines slashes int'l schedule by 95pc for April
RBI may join 38 central banks that have already cut rates
China to stimulate private investment


Latest News
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Garment factories will remain open despite coronavirus threat
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft