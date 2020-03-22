United Airlines slashes int'l schedule by 95pc for April

March 21: United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would slash its international schedule by 95per cent for April because of government restrictions prohibiting travel in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

United will temporarily suspend all flights to Canada effective April 1 and will draw down its remaining trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific and Mexico operations, the airline said in a statement.

The airline this week had announced a 60per cent reduction in domestic and international schedules for April, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel demand. -Reuters





