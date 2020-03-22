RBI may join 38 central banks that have already cut rates





MUMBAI, March 21: With 38 central banks around the world reducing interest rates in recent weeks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to follow suit. RBI on Friday announced an additional Rs 30,000 crore buyback of government bonds on March 24 and March 30 citing severe stress in financial markets and tight financial conditions. However, it held back from a rate cut."With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the country and the government ordering the shutdown and scaling down of activity, various segments of the economy are being affected," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings in a report. This would adversely impact economic output and employment across sectors, he said. "This could prompt the RBI to undertake a rate cut of 50bps on or before its upcoming monetary policy meeting on 2 April 2020, despite the prevalence of underlying inflationary concerns," he added.RBI's open-market operation (or OMOs as the bond buybacks are known) was announced on the day RBI infused Rs 10,000 crore through a bond buyback announced earlier. The OMOs are an attempt at ensuring that money keeps flowing in the banking system. By giving banks cash in place of government bonds, the RBI nudges them to lend and ensures that credit markets do not freeze at a time of market panic."The response to the open market purchase auction conducted on March 20, 2020, has been positive. Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 related dislocations, the stress in certain financial market segments is still severe and financial conditions remain tight. The RBI endeavors to ensure that all market segments function normally with adequate liquidity and turnover, RBI said. -TNN