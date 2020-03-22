Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Business

RBI may join 38 central banks that have already cut rates

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MUMBAI, March 21: With 38 central banks around the world reducing interest rates in recent weeks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to follow suit. RBI on Friday announced an additional Rs 30,000 crore buyback of government bonds on March 24 and March 30 citing severe stress in financial markets and tight financial conditions. However, it held back from a rate cut.
"With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the country and the government ordering the shutdown and scaling down of activity, various segments of the economy are being affected," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings in a report. This would adversely impact economic output and employment across sectors, he said. "This could prompt the RBI to undertake a rate cut of 50bps on or before its upcoming monetary policy meeting on 2 April 2020, despite the prevalence of underlying inflationary concerns," he added.




RBI's open-market operation (or OMOs as the bond buybacks are known) was announced on the day RBI infused Rs 10,000 crore through a bond buyback announced earlier. The OMOs are an attempt at ensuring that money keeps flowing in the banking system. By giving banks cash in place of government bonds, the RBI nudges them to lend and ensures that credit markets do not freeze at a time of market panic.
"The response to the open market purchase auction conducted on March 20, 2020, has been positive. Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 related dislocations, the stress in certain financial market segments is still severe and financial conditions remain tight. The RBI endeavors to ensure that all market segments function normally with adequate liquidity and turnover, RBI said.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European stocks rise, but Wall Street slumps
UK govt plans to buy into airlines: FT
Gold jumps by 3pc in London
Delta warns of 80pc revenue drop as US carriers fear doom
Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendant
United Airlines slashes int'l schedule by 95pc for April
RBI may join 38 central banks that have already cut rates
China to stimulate private investment


Latest News
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Garment factories will remain open despite coronavirus threat
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft