Southeast Bank Ltd Chairman Alamgir Kabir along with Vice Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain, Directors and officials celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by displaying colorful placards and banners at the Head Office in the city recently. photo: Bank