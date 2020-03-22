

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain inaugurates the 'Mujib Corner' by cutting ribbon to mark the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the bank's Head Office in the city recently along with Vice- Chairman and Khulna city mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, Managing Director Mostafa Jalal Uddin Ahmed and Directors, The Corner features a bust and a portrait of Bangabandhu, Digital Display and books and photos on the life and works of the father of the nation. photo: Bank