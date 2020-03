AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali flanked by Board Directors







AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali flanked by Board Directors, President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal, senior management and executives, poses at a special programme to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the Bank's Head Office for ten minutes wearing "Mujib Borsho" T-shirts and waving placards recently.