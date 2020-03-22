UK supermarkets step up hiring

LONDON, March 21: With food flying off the shelves as fast as exhausted shop assistants can replenish them, British supermarkets have stepped up their hiring to see them through the coronavirus crisis.

Panic buying by people fearing they need to stockpile in anticipation of possible prolonged isolation or social distancing has led to unprecedented demand on supermarkets and their ability to restock with in-demand items.

Supermarkets are advertising on television for employees as existing staff are rushed off their feet and German discounter Aldi's British arm said on Friday it was seeking to hire 9,000 new workers, 5,000 of which would be temporary. -Reuters









