Investment in social business launched amid corona fears

Amid corona fear, an initiative to increase impact investment in the country's social business as well as environmental sectors has been launched.German-based financial consultancy firm-Roots of impact (RoI) along with Bangladesh's business consultant firm LightCastle Partners (LCP) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation in Bangladesh (SDC) jointly launched the programme titled 'Biniyog Briddhi (B-Briddhi)- Scaling Impact Enterprises of Bangladesh'-from their respective offices through video conferencing by opening new a website, according to press release.The four-year programme is aimed at increasing capacities of impact inesvtors and entreprenuers for dealing with social business and environmental issues.The entrepreneurs, who will play positive role in facing environmental problems as well as improving the condition of the backward people, will get financial assistance under the programme. Derek George, Deputy Director and Ameena Chowdhury, Programme Manager of SDC; Bjoern Struewer, founder and CEO and Maxime Chang, Programme Manager of RoI; and Bijon Islam, CEO of LCP, recently inaugurated the programme, which was attended by entrepreneurs, investors, start-up accelerators and incubators. Under the programme, initially applications will be accepted from impact entrepreneurs and accelerator programmes through the website. -www.sie-b.org