Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:11 AM
Plunge in smartphone shipments

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21: Smartphone shipments took an historic plunge last month as the novel coronavirus disrupted supply and demand, industry tracker Strategy Analytics said on Friday.
Global smartphone shipments dropped to 61.8 million in February, a 38 per cent drop from the same month a year earlier.
"February 2020 saw the biggest fall ever in the history of the worldwide smartphone market," said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston. "It is a period the smartphone industry will want to forget." Smartphone supply and demand plummeted in China and across Asia, and slowed in the rest of the world, Mawston added.    -AFP


