Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:21 AM
Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MADRIPUR, Mar 20: The authorities have put in place strict measures in four areas of Madaripur's Shibchar Upazila for 15 days due to the presence of a large number of returnees from Italy, which now has the highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
The local authorities ordered all shops, business entities and public transports in the Upazila shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday. Wedding parties, religious and political gatherings have also been suspended.

The shutdown orders on the Upazila, except the four areas, are now being lifted, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Md Wahidul Islam said on Friday.
The district administrator did not name the areas but said they are situated in two wards under the municipality, a village under South Baheratola union and another under Pachchor union.

"The police will be deployed in the areas on Saturday. These will be under lockdown. Neither the locals nor the returnees will be able to come out of their homes. No one will be allowed to enter the areas either," he said.
Abir Hossain, the additional superintendent of police for Shibchar, said all the residents of the areas will remain at home for the next 15 days.
They will be provided with medical services at home through a phone hotline.




They will also be able to contact police, administration or civil surgeon over mobile phones.

"We will try to give them the numbers through loudspeakers. They will also be able to shop for daily essentials with the permission of the authorities," Abir said.
The four areas are densely populated and have most of the 665 returnees from different foreign countries, mostly from Italy, according to Shibchar Upazila Council Vice Chairman Atahar Bapari. Weary silence gripped Shibchar on Friday with most of the shops closed and streets empty, giving it a look of a ghost town.  No one was allowed out of home without urgency, Upazila Executive Officer Md Asaduzzaman said.    -bdnews24.com



