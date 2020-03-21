KSA suspends prayers at holy mosques of Mecca, Medina

Riyad, Mar 20 : Saudi authorities have stopped worshippers from entering and praying at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, Hani bin Hosni Haider, a spokesman for the General Presidency of Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, said worshippers would no longer be allowed to perform their five daily prayers in the overflow area just outside the walls of the two holy mosques.

Authorities had already instituted a ban on worshippers praying near the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray towards.

"Security and health agencies decided to suspend the presence of people and prayers in the outer courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina starting from 20 March, as part of precautionary and preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus," Haider said. Shortly after the announcement, photos were posted online showing Saudi police creating a perimeter outside the Prophet's Mosque in Medina with workers closing doors leading to the complex. -Agencies