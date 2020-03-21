Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:21 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 20: Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to the pandemic.
"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," Guterres said.
"Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said.
Guterres stressed the need for a coordinated global response to contain a "health catastrophe" that already has claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people and infected more than 217,500 around the world.
"We need to immediately move away from a situation where each country is undertaking its own health strategies to one that ensures, in full transparency, a coordinated global response, including helping countries that are less prepared to tackle the crisis," he said.
Guterres appealed to Group of 20 nations to help out.
"A wealthy country must not be convinced that it has only to deal with its own citizens," he said. "My very strong appeal to the G20 is to have a particular concern with African countries and others in the developing world.
"We must absolutely be strong in supporting them because the virus will come, is coming to them," the UN chief said. "If that support is denied, we could have catastrophic consequences.
"We could have millions of people dying and this is absolutely unacceptable."
Guterres urged governments to give "the strongest support to the multilateral effort to fight the virus, led by the World Health Organization, whose appeals must be fully met." "The health catastrophe makes clear that we are only as strong as the weakest health system," he said.    —AFP
In terms of support for the global economy, Guterres said the focus should be on helping the most vulnerable: low income workers and small and medium-sized businesses.
"That means wage support, insurance, social protection, preventing bankruptcies and job loss," he said.




Financial facilities are needed to support countries in difficulty, he said, adding that the IMF, World Bank and other international institutions have a key role to play.
"And we must refrain from the temptation of resorting to protectionism," he said. "This is the time to dismantle trade barriers and re-establish supply chains."


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur shut till March 31 over coronavirus
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
All clubs asked to keep shutters down
Inbound BD passengers being marked with quarantine stamp
Yaba traders taking advantage of corona outbreak
Bus, train, launch services to be halted if situation worsens: Ministers


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft