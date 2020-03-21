Video
All clubs asked to keep shutters down

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The government on Friday ordered all clubs across the country to shut down the clubs until March 31 fearing coronavirus outbreak.
According to the government order, clubs including Dhaka Club, Gulshan Club, Officers Club and Uttara Club will remain closed till March 31.
Besides, Jatiya Press Club authority has closed the club till March 31 to prevent the Coronavirus spread.
The government has recently closed all bars and
restaurants. All educational institutions around the country have also remained closed.
The owners responding to the call of the government have shut down cinema halls to join the efforts to curb coronavirus spread.


