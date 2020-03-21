Inbound BD passengers being marked with quarantine stamp

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday started marking inbound passengers with stamps bearing the date till which they will have to stay under home quarantine.

The authorities adopted the move since Thursday, the officer-in-charge (immigration) said.

"We have started putting stamps on inbound passengers who have to stay under home quarantine," the OC said. "The seals have the date till which they will have to stay isolated. It has started in other countries and we have adopted it too."

"This is so that if the persons who have to stay in quarantine violate the

conditions, law enforcement officials and others can remind them to go back into isolation," she added. -Agencies












