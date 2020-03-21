Video
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:20 AM
Panic buying pushes prices of essentials up

Consumers demand strict market monitoring

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Mohammad Zakaria

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak city dwellers have started buying extra grocery goods from kitchen markets fearing countrywide lockdown.
Due to stockpiling of commodities prices of rice, vegetables, fish, eggs, meat and essentials have increased in the city's kitchen markets.
Especially prices of spices like onion, garlic, ginger and potato doubled within a day when panicked people began to store grocery items.
Visiting the city's different kitchen markets at Karwan Bazar, New Market and Palassey on Friday, this correspondent found that prices of vegetables had gone up by Tk 10-15 per kg while price Tk5-7 a kg.
In vegetable markets, bitter gourds were being retailed for Tk 80-100 a kg on Friday, while it sold at Tk 60-70 per kg in the last week. Gourd was being sold at Tk 60 per kg while it was sold at Tk 50 per kg in the last week.
Green chillies sold at Tk 100-120 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 80-100 per kg in the last week. Bean was being sold at Tk 50-60 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg last week.
Tomato sold at Tk 50-60 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the last week at the city's kitchen markets.
Vegetable vendors were selling Brinjal at Tk 70-80 per kg on Friday while it was sold
at Tk 50-60 per kg in the last week.
Cucumber was being sold at Tk 50-60 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the last week. Ladies fingers were selling at Tk 60-70 per kg while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg in the last week.
Nizam, a vegetable vendor blamed that wholesalers of vegetable had increased the price. "I have bought vegetables at higher prices. There is no shortage of supply. Wholesalers have created artificial crisis taking advantage of coronavirus scare."
However, wholesalers claimed that prices of vegetable had increased due to shortage of supply.
In rice retail markets, Miniket rice was selling for Tk55-60 per kg which was Tk48-52 a kilo a few days ago and fine Miniket at Tk55-70 a kg which was Tk 52-58 per kg in the last week.
BR 28 was selling for Tk46-50 a kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 45 per kg in the last week.
Miniket was selling for Tk62-65 a kg on Friday which was Tk55-58 a kg in the last week. Fine variety of Najirshail was retailing at Tk 65-75 a kg, which was Tk60-65 a kg in the last week.
Onion (Local) was being sold at Tk 75-80 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 40-45 per kg in the last week. Garlic (Local) was being sold at Tk 120-130 per kg while it was sold at Tk 70-80 the last week.
Garlic (imported) was being sold at the 180-190 per kg while it was sold at 140-150 the last week. Ginger was being sold at Tk 170-180 per kg while it was sold at Tk 100-120 per kg in the last week. Potato was being sold at Tk 25-28 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 18-20 per kg in the last week.
Business leaders alleged that sellers were increasing prices of essentials. They are creating artificial crisis in both wholesale and retail markets.
Consumers demanded that the government monitor the wholesale and kitchen markets to contain the prices of essentials.


