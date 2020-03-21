Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:20 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Three more coronavirus patients detected

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bangladesh on Friday announced the detection of three new coronavirus patients, raising the number of such cases in the country to 20.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information at a press briefing.
The new infected people include two male and one female, she said at the press briefing at the Institute of Epidemiology
Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Mohakhali."One of the infected people is female who is aged around 30 and other two male are aged around 30 and 70 respectively. The elderly patient is in critical condition. We're providing him treatment at the Intensive Care Unit," Dr Nasima said.
She also informed that all the three newly-infected patients are not related. "One of them recently returned from Italy and two others were infected when they came in contact with an overseas Bangladeshi."
A total of 36 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the DGHS additional director general said, adding that 30 people are in isolation and 44 are quarantined institutionally.
In the past 24 hours, she mentioned, the IEDCR received 2,229 calls regarding the coronavirus infection while DGHS received 32,962 calls. Fifty people came to the IEDCR directly.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur shut till March 31 over coronavirus
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
All clubs asked to keep shutters down
Inbound BD passengers being marked with quarantine stamp
Yaba traders taking advantage of corona outbreak
Bus, train, launch services to be halted if situation worsens: Ministers


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft