Three more coronavirus patients detected





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information at a press briefing.

The new infected people include two male and one female, she said at the press briefing at the Institute of Epidemiology

Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Mohakhali."One of the infected people is female who is aged around 30 and other two male are aged around 30 and 70 respectively. The elderly patient is in critical condition. We're providing him treatment at the Intensive Care Unit," Dr Nasima said.

She also informed that all the three newly-infected patients are not related. "One of them recently returned from Italy and two others were infected when they came in contact with an overseas Bangladeshi."

A total of 36 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the DGHS additional director general said, adding that 30 people are in isolation and 44 are quarantined institutionally.

In the past 24 hours, she mentioned, the IEDCR received 2,229 calls regarding the coronavirus infection while DGHS received 32,962 calls. Fifty people came to the IEDCR directly. -UNB

















