By-polls to 3 JS seats today





The Election Commi-ssion (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the by-polls in a free, fair and impartial manner. Electoral equipment have been sent to the polling centres.

Members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the three constituencies for maintaining law and order during the polls.

However, EC Senior Secretary Md Alamgir has said hand sanitizers will be kept at all polling stations in the three constituencies and voters can use it before and after casting votes.

In Dhaka-10 by-polls, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centres. By-election

to the rest two JS seats will be held through ballot papers.

Voting will start at 8:00am and continue until 4:00pm without any break.

AL candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, BNP candidate Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party candidate Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League candidate Khawaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress candidate Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP candidate Kazi Abdur Rahim are contesting the election in Dhaka-10 constituency.

According to the EC, a total of 3, 12, 281 voters will cast their votes at 117 polling centres in Dhaka-10.

In Gaibandha-3 by-polls, ballot papers will be used for casting votes. A total of 4,35,211 voters are expected to cast their votes through 132 voting centres in the constituency.

AL's Umme Kulsum Sriti, BNP's Dr Syed Moinul Hasan Sadik, Jasad's SM Khademul Islam Khudi and Jatiya Party's Moinul Rabbi Chowdhury are in the election race. AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon and Jatiya Party candidate Sajon Kumar Mistri are in the race in Bagerhat-4 by-polls.

A total of 2,97,434 voters are likely to cast their votes through ballot papers at 143 polling centres in the constituency.

Gaibandha-3 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Yunus Ali Sarker on December 27 last year. Bagerhat-4 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Mozammel Hossain on January 10.

Dhaka-10 constituency fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 last year to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh elected mayor in DSCC polls held on February 1.

















