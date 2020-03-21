Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:20 AM
latest
Home Front Page

By-polls to 3 JS seats today

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

By-election to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 parliamentary constituencies will be held today amid coronavirus fear.
The Election Commi-ssion (EC) has completed all preparations for holding the by-polls in a free, fair and impartial manner. Electoral equipment have been sent to the polling centres.
Members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the three constituencies for maintaining law and order during the polls.
However, EC Senior Secretary Md Alamgir has said hand sanitizers will be kept at all polling stations in the three constituencies and voters can use it before and after casting votes.
In Dhaka-10 by-polls, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centres. By-election
to the rest two JS seats will be held through ballot papers.  
Voting will start at 8:00am and continue until 4:00pm without any break.
AL candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, BNP candidate Rabiul Alam,  Jatiya Party candidate Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League candidate Khawaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress candidate Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP candidate Kazi Abdur Rahim are contesting the election in Dhaka-10 constituency.
According to the EC, a total of 3, 12, 281 voters will cast their votes at 117 polling centres in Dhaka-10.
In Gaibandha-3 by-polls, ballot papers will be used for casting votes. A total of 4,35,211 voters are expected to cast their votes through 132 voting centres in the constituency.
AL's Umme Kulsum Sriti, BNP's Dr Syed Moinul Hasan Sadik, Jasad's SM Khademul Islam Khudi and Jatiya Party's Moinul Rabbi Chowdhury are in the election race. AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon and Jatiya Party candidate Sajon Kumar Mistri are in the race in Bagerhat-4 by-polls.
A total of 2,97,434 voters are likely to cast their votes through ballot papers at 143 polling centres in the constituency.
Gaibandha-3 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Yunus Ali Sarker on December 27 last year. Bagerhat-4 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Mozammel Hossain on January 10.
Dhaka-10 constituency fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 last year to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh elected mayor in DSCC polls held on February 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur shut till March 31 over coronavirus
Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
All clubs asked to keep shutters down
Inbound BD passengers being marked with quarantine stamp
Yaba traders taking advantage of corona outbreak
Bus, train, launch services to be halted if situation worsens: Ministers


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft