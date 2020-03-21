Coronavirus: Next week is very crucial, say health experts





However, experts expressed this opinion at the time when, already, there are about 25 lakh overseas returnees after the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Realizing this situation, they suggested that government officials and people from every corner need to be more proactive to control the situation so that it does not aggravate any more.

Talking to the Daily Observer Dr Sheikh Md Hasan Iman, Director of Dhaka Divisional Health Office, said that the situation is getting worse due to lack of cooperation from the overseas returnees.

"The situation could be controlled if we got proper response from the people who have come back very recently from abroad," he said.

Complaining about their irrational acts, he said that many of the returnees do not follow the guidelines of WHO's quarantine rules and regulations. This is actually making the situation more risky.

"They are supposed to stay at home as self- quarantined but they are going out and mingling with the people violating the rules, they are making the situation more vulnerable," he added.

We are witnessing that the number of quarantined is increasing, it is clearly an indication that the situation is getting worse; the number of coronavirus patients is increasing.

When asked what steps they have taken so far to control the situation, he said that they were trying to communicate with the overseas returnees following their contact numbers and addresses from their passports.

"But problem is that they are not responding to the calls, so it has become a bit difficult to communicate with them to identify and give necessary suggestions. But unfortunately they are not picking up phones. So we are going to their places to detect them but some of the returnees' addresses are also wrong, so the situation is really getting worse," he said

Asked if any other step they are taking, responding to this query, he said that they are making a mass awareness using loudhailers.

"Through the miking we give the message that if they find some symptoms, they must communicate with the union parishad or upazila health officers and they, in turn, will help the people following WHO protocol," he said.

In the meantime, the Bangladesh government on Thursday locked down vulnerable Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district as three more COVID-19 patients were identified on the day, raising the total number of the infected persons to 17 in the country and one death.

Referring to the situation, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Director of Chattogram Divisional Health Office, said that the situation is bad as the number of coronavirus patients is increasing.

A combined effort of health sectors, law enforcement agencies and district administrations across the country is vital to control the situation.

"Within next seven days we have to verify to those returnees' detailed case studies such as their present status, if they have the symptoms, with whom they are staying currently and others. And based on this information we have to take a combined effort," he said.

Talking about the city he said that although they did not find any coronavirus patient till now in Chattogram but still the city is vulnerable to the disease.

"Because of the sea port and the air port and the presence of good number foreigners, although under restriction on their movement, the danger is there.

Now if anyone is carrying this virus will show the signs within next week therefore if anyone is found out carrying this virus then we have to ensure permanent quarantine of those they were in close contact with, he said,.

He also noted that they will be able to conduct coronavirus test in Chattogram within 48 hours as sufficient doctors, nurses, skilled health activists and necessary kits are ready and it will be made available to the hospitals.

They have taken all preparations following WHO's protocol (Personal Protection) .

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon, Chattogram said that already one week has passed after first detection of coronavirus case in the country and already they have taken few good steps.



















The spread of coronavirus will take a worse turn within the next week, as the situation is fast deteriorating, said a health expert on Friday.However, experts expressed this opinion at the time when, already, there are about 25 lakh overseas returnees after the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh.Realizing this situation, they suggested that government officials and people from every corner need to be more proactive to control the situation so that it does not aggravate any more.Talking to the Daily Observer Dr Sheikh Md Hasan Iman, Director of Dhaka Divisional Health Office, said that the situation is getting worse due to lack of cooperation from the overseas returnees."The situation could be controlled if we got proper response from the people who have come back very recently from abroad," he said.Complaining about their irrational acts, he said that many of the returnees do not follow the guidelines of WHO's quarantine rules and regulations. This is actually making the situation more risky."They are supposed to stay at home as self- quarantined but they are going out and mingling with the people violating the rules, they are making the situation more vulnerable," he added.We are witnessing that the number of quarantined is increasing, it is clearly an indication that the situation is getting worse; the number of coronavirus patients is increasing.When asked what steps they have taken so far to control the situation, he said that they were trying to communicate with the overseas returnees following their contact numbers and addresses from their passports."But problem is that they are not responding to the calls, so it has become a bit difficult to communicate with them to identify and give necessary suggestions. But unfortunately they are not picking up phones. So we are going to their places to detect them but some of the returnees' addresses are also wrong, so the situation is really getting worse," he saidAsked if any other step they are taking, responding to this query, he said that they are making a mass awareness using loudhailers."Through the miking we give the message that if they find some symptoms, they must communicate with the union parishad or upazila health officers and they, in turn, will help the people following WHO protocol," he said.In the meantime, the Bangladesh government on Thursday locked down vulnerable Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district as three more COVID-19 patients were identified on the day, raising the total number of the infected persons to 17 in the country and one death.Referring to the situation, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Director of Chattogram Divisional Health Office, said that the situation is bad as the number of coronavirus patients is increasing.A combined effort of health sectors, law enforcement agencies and district administrations across the country is vital to control the situation."Within next seven days we have to verify to those returnees' detailed case studies such as their present status, if they have the symptoms, with whom they are staying currently and others. And based on this information we have to take a combined effort," he said.Talking about the city he said that although they did not find any coronavirus patient till now in Chattogram but still the city is vulnerable to the disease."Because of the sea port and the air port and the presence of good number foreigners, although under restriction on their movement, the danger is there.Now if anyone is carrying this virus will show the signs within next week therefore if anyone is found out carrying this virus then we have to ensure permanent quarantine of those they were in close contact with, he said,.He also noted that they will be able to conduct coronavirus test in Chattogram within 48 hours as sufficient doctors, nurses, skilled health activists and necessary kits are ready and it will be made available to the hospitals.They have taken all preparations following WHO's protocol (Personal Protection) .Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon, Chattogram said that already one week has passed after first detection of coronavirus case in the country and already they have taken few good steps.