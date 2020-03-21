Video
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:20 AM
Home Front Page

Flashback March 1971

Maulana Bhashani urges Yahya to form caretaker govt led by Mujib

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Shahnaj Begum

Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani on March 20 urged Yahya Khan to allow a caretaker government to be formed under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He made the demand at a press conference where he said, "This caretaker government will decide the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan."
Maulana Bhashani also added, "If Mujib declares the independence of Bangladesh, then all the freedom loving nations of
the world will acknowledge Bangladesh."
It is interesting to note that for the first time Maulana Bhashani uttered the name of Independent Bangladesh.
Up until then he had spoken of the 'freedom of East Bengal' and even before that of an 'Independent East Pakistan'.
On this day Communist Party's student wing Student Union (Chhatra Union) organised a mass arms parade at Dhaka University on March 20 to show their preparedness for independent Bangladesh.
About 200 female students including Rokeya Sultana Rekha, Dr Neli, Minu Nazmun Ara took part along with their male friends of Dhaka University in the parade.
Meanwhile, the fourth meeting between Pakistani president Yahya Khan and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began but under intense military security.
Bangabandhu was joined by his colleagues Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Khondokar Moshtaque Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and Kamal Hossain.
The meeting began with a heated debate where Bangabandhu brought up the military attack on civilians in Joydebpur. Yahya claimed that it was Bangalees' fault because they had blocked the movement of troops.
In his response, Bangabandhu suggested that, in such a volatile time, the army must stay in their barracks.
Yahya then changed the topic and said he wanted a solution to the problem, ignoring Bangabandhu's suggestion and tone. He also asked People's Party leader ZA Bhutto to come to Dhaka.
But Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was adamant about not wanting to negotiate with Bhutto.
While the meetings took place, Bangladeshis, hungry for freedom, continued to bring out processions in the capital.
Bangabandhu didn't fail to address them, saying that there is no force in the world that can stop seven and half crore Bangladeshis from achieving their freedom, from achieving their independent Bangladesh.


