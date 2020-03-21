66 foreign-returnees sent to quarantine





Apart from distributing leaflets among the people to create awareness about coronavirus, the upazila administration also prohibited every kind of mass gatherings including political meetings here.

The names of 66 foreign-returnees were handed over to various departments.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mst Masuma Arefin on Thursday night confirmed the Health Department and local police are inspecting the home quarantined people on a regular basis.

The UNO said a meeting on preventing coronavirus was held in the upazila on March 12. Chairmen of six union parishads and many upazila officers took part in the meeting.

The officials of every department have been campaigning to create awareness about the coronavirus among the local people, he added.

