MANIKGANJ, Mar 20: A total of 471 foreign-returnees were sent to home quarantine in different areas in the district recently.

On Thursday, the number was 404. A total of 67 new expatriates went to home quarantine here on Friday. The total number of home quarantined people on Thursday and Friday reached 471.

Meanwhile, a total 131 people were released from home quarantine during the last six days, confirmed Civil Surgeon Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda.