Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:19 AM
One jailed for keeping coaching centre open

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 20: A mobile court on Wednesday noon jailed a person for five days for violating government order to keep coaching centres closed during the outbreak of coronavirus disease across the country.
Executive Magistrate of district administration Md Ziaur Rahman delivered the verdict against Sumon Roy, manager of Right Academy of Poet Jibananda Das Road in the city.
The magistrate said the drives will be continued.
Four fined  for violating quarantine order
At least four persons including three expatriates have been fined Tk 21,000 by separate mobile courts in Muladi and Agoiljhara upazilas in the district on charge of violating government instructions and home quarantine rules.
The mobile courts led by respective upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) conducted the drives on Wednesday.
Muladi-UNO Shubhra Das said on specific charge of avoiding home quarantine and ignoring the government instructions, Italy returnee Ripon Kabiraj and Singapure returnee Kamrul Ahsan were fined Tk 5,000 each.
On the same charge, a Brunei returnee and his wife were fined Tk 11,000, according to Agoiljhara-UNO Chowdhury Rawshan Islam.
The drives of mobile court were also conducted in different areas of the city and in Uzirpur Upazila. But none was fined, it was learnt.
Executive Magistrate Ziaur Rahman said, "Action shall not taken against those expatriates who'll violate home quarantine rules," adding, "For the public interest, the quarantine order will continue on the instructions by Deputy Commissioner SM Aziar Rahman."


