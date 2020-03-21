Bar on entering Shat Gombuj Mosque, Sundarban





A total of 251 expatriates out of 3,300 returnees from different countries of the world to Bagerhat have been put in home quarantine in the last 24 hours.

Health Department, police and local representatives are jointly working to bring a large number of returnees under home quarantine.

In order to ensure their full and smooth quarantine, the overseeing by police accompanying the local representatives has been intensified.

Also awareness about corona epidemic has been beefed up at rural level.

All hospitals and isolation centres of nine upazilas, including the district headquarter, have been kept ready.

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information.

In the Sundarban, all excursion spots, including Sharankhola Range, Harbaria, Karamzal, Katka, Kachikhali, Heron point, Tiger point and Kalagachhia have been sealed.



























