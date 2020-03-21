

Three new jackfruit varieties invented to boost yield

The agriculturalists hoped this invention will help farmers of the country to cultivate jackfruits round the year after preventing several obstacles.

As various steps have already been taken, the possibility of successful jackfruit cultivation is now rising.

With the financing of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) and with the association of SADA, a non-government organisation, the experimental farming of these jackfruit varieties has already begun in different areas including Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari, Narsingdi, Gazipur and Mymensingh districts.

These jackfruit saplings have been distributed among 25 farmers and five nurseries. Besides, farmers are being trained on the cultivation of these jackfruit varieties. Agriculturalists hoped these varieties will spread across the country very soon.

KGF sources said jackfruit is cultivated in most areas of the country. As jackfruit is a seasonal fruit, it can be produced more than three times in a year.

Considering its nutrition and possibility of contribution to the national economy, the agriculturalists have invented three varieties of this fruit to increase production. Of the varieties, BARI-1 jackfruit will be found in the months from May to June, BARI-2 from January to April and BARI-3 from September to June in a year.

All of these three varieties can easily be cultivated across the country. The production capability of BARI-3 is 133 tonnes per hectare of land, BARI-1 118 tonnes, and BARI-2 58 tonnes.

Senior Agriculturalist of BARI Dr Md Zillur Rahman said following the invention of these three varieties, jackfruit will be found in the country round the year. The taste of this jackfruit will be the same as the seasonal ones.

He also said, these varieties can contribute a lot to the national economy as from now on the farmers will be able to sell it anytime. At the same time, people will always get nutrition from taking the fruit round the year.

He added there are many unidentified varieties of jackfruit in the country. BARI will take an attempt to save these varieties. The saplings are now being distributed among the farmers in various areas after preparing it by grafting method. Following the method, a jackfruit tree can produce fruits within two to three years of planting.

The farmers will be encouraged a lot and become successful in cultivating these varieties of jackfruit, he also added.

















