Nine traders fined

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 20: A mobile court here on Thursday fined nine traders in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district for selling essential commodities at higher prices, centring coronavirus.

On information, the mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mobarok Hossain conducted a drive in various areas in the upazila at night. At that time, the UNO fined Halim Traders Tk 50,000, Nahid Traders Tk 10,000 and Sakayet Store Tk 10,000 of Hajirhat Bazar, and Arif Store, Ismail Varieties Store, Shahid Store, Hazi Karim and Brothers, Rakib Store and Joynal Store Tk 50,000 each.

UNO Mohammad Mobarok Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the drive will continue.



























