Prices of essentials being monitored in Natore





On Thursday, the district administration and the additional police super visited Nichabazar and Station Bazaar in the town and ordered the traders not to increase the prices of essentials.

Police Super Liton Kumar Saha said, on the first day of the campaign, they fined or arrested none.

On the other hand, DC Shahriaz said traders were warned not to increase the prices of essentials including rice. None can confine people by increasing prices, he added.

Uttara Ganabhaban closed for visitors

Visitors' entrance to the Uttara Ganabhaban and other recreational places here has been closed since Thursday last by the order of deputy commissioner (DC) to check the spread of coronavirus in the district.

DC Md Shahriaz said following the order of the Archaeological Department, they issued the ban which will continue up to March 31 next.

On the other hand, the authority of the Green Valley Park at Lalpur Upazila in the district also closed the park on the same issue, said its Manager Abdul Motaleb.































