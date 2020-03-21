Five killed in road mishaps in five dists





BRAHMANBARIA: A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in an accident on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Nandanpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Yasin Mia was the son of Jamal Mia of Bakail Village under Suhilpur Union in the upazila.

One of the injured Swapan Mia said they were going to Nandanpur Bazaar from Bakail Bazaar riding a motorcycle at 10pm. On the way, a Brahmanbaria-bound truck dashed the bike, leaving Yasin Mia dead on the spot and two injured.

The injured were admitted to Zila Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station (PS) Md Mainul Islam said they seized the truck.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A Saudi expatriate was killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a trolley on Laxmipur-Raipur Regional Road in Berir Matha area under Laxmipur Municipality on Thursday night.

Deceased Hossen Ahmad, 40, was the son of Nurul Islam of Paschim Laxmipur area in Sadar Upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was going to home from Laxmipur Town riding a bike. On the way, a trolley collided with the bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals caught the unidentified trolley driver and handed him over to police.

JOYPURHAT: A youth was killed in an accident on the Joypurhat-Hili Road in Battali area under Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Belayet Hossen, 35, was the son of Mofidul Munshi of Latpara Village under Kusumba Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the youth was going to Joypurhat Town riding a bike. On the way, he lost control over the bike and hit a roadside tree in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Panchbibi PS OC Munsur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A FF who was injured in a road accident in Razihar area under Agailjhara Upazila of the district on March 17 last, died under treatment at a hospital in capital Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Deceased Md Shahjahan Mridha, 68, was the son of late Karim Mridha of Lokharmati Village under Razihar Union in the upazila.

Sources said following the accident, the FF was seriously injured. He was first admitted to upazila hospital, and later to a hospital in Dhaka where he died on Wednesday night.

He was buried with state honour at family graveyard on Thursday noon.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A minor girl was killed in an accident on the Raninagar-Atrai Road in Malonchi Battala area in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Mamata Akhter, 7, was the daughter of Motaleb Hossen of Malonchi Village under Gona Union in the upazila.

Locals said the girl was crossing the road in the said area. Suddenly, a speeding three-wheeler dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.

She was first rushed to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex and then to Naogaon Sadar Hospital. Later, she died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.























