Banglabandha Land Port standstill over coronavirus fear





The Banglabandha Land Port in the upazila has been at standstill over the fear.

In order to check coronavirus contamination, the immigrants' passage through the port has been barred since March 15, and it will continue till April 15 next.

In the wake of this bar, the land port has turned lifeless.

The port has seen a decline in the passengers' movement. Only the returnees are crossing. No Bangladeshis are going to India newly.

Now, tourists of different categories are facing immense sufferings. Many of them have to go to India for treatment.

A recent visit to the port found very thin presence of passengers. Immigration officials said India's ban on tourist visa has resulted in the meagre presence of passengers.

A returnee Anwar Hossen, accompanying his wife from India, said, "I had gone to India for treatment a few days back. Many Bangladeshis go there. But due to India's restriction of entry, the patients are facing problems."

"It is an emergency for me to go to India for consulting doctor," said another Shahidul Islam Shahid, adding, "My medicine is almost finished."

Meanwhile, the export and import activities are going on normally. On an average, 250 trucks loaded with different commodities are plying through the port every day.

The functioning of export and import is causing coronavirus panic among locals and businessmen.

Locals Hannan, Shakil, Mafizul, Ashraful and Taherul and a number of businessmen said, "We are very fearful about the virus."

They also said for the safety of its citizens, the Indian government has closed their bordering land ports, but it was not followed in Bangladesh. Every day 250 to 300 trucks are reaching this port.

They further said the truck drivers and helpers may carry coronavirus. They are staying in different hotels and eating.

Despite health check-up of drivers and helpers, the fear among the locals is not ending. The check-up is being conducted by a normal thermal scanner following verbal questioning.

The on-duty health workers in the medical camp expressed their concern in the absence of rich checking tools. They are checking 200 to 250 drivers and helpers every day.

On Monday last, a driver was sent back to Bhutan after measuring his high temperature. It has further heightened the fear among the locals.

On-duty doctor Palash Chandra Sen, health workers Meherun Nihar and Anjuman Ara in the medical camp said, "None has been found positive so far. But, at the moment, we are in fear too."

It is the tourism season. In this season, huge tourists go to India through this port.

The port has turned tourist-free following the bar on visa. Two or three local tour operators are passing idle times.

Office Assistant of Apple Tours and Travel Abdul Hannan said no tourists are available due to the impact of coronavirus and the India's bar.

Banglabandha Immigration Officer-in-Charge Moksed Ali said, "No Bangladeshis are allowed to go to India through this port. Due to the rising rate of new contamination in India, the panic is prevailing among us too."

President of Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Association Mehedi Hasan Khan Babla said export and import dealing is normal. Food grain is not imported through this port. Mainly stone is imported.

If the port's shutdown continues, it will cast negative impact on business, and the government will lose huge revenue, he added.





















