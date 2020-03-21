Mujib Barsha: 44 homeless get houses in Kishoreganj





In this connection, a function was held at Collectorate conference room on Tuesday where lawmaker of Kishoreganj-1 Constituency Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi was present as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was in the chair.









Among others, district Awami League (AL) President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, Vice President Advocate Bijoy Shankar Roy, General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, Joint GS Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud, Sadar Upazila Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kadir Mia, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Sadar Upazila Female Vice Chairman Masuma Akhter were also present in the event.





KISHOREGANJ, Mar 20: To mark the Mujib Barsha, at least 44 homeless people got houses in the district.In this connection, a function was held at Collectorate conference room on Tuesday where lawmaker of Kishoreganj-1 Constituency Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi was present as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury was in the chair.Among others, district Awami League (AL) President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, Vice President Advocate Bijoy Shankar Roy, General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, Joint GS Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud, Sadar Upazila Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kadir Mia, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Sadar Upazila Female Vice Chairman Masuma Akhter were also present in the event.