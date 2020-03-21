

Straw price makes farmers happy in Sirajganj

Due to low prices, they could not be benefitted from the sale of paddy and straws.

But, this year they are getting fair prices of straw. Ample opportunities have been created for them to recover losses from the sale of paddy.

Sources said Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and Boro paddies are cultivated in about 3.15 lakh hectares of land in nine upazilas of the district including Raiganj, Tarash, Ullahpara, Sadar, and Shahzadpur. In this connection, huge amount of straw is also produced.

The sources also said there are about eight lakh cattle in the district whose staple food is straw. Besides, traders come from country's different parts to buy straw. So, farmers can sell straw along with paddy. But, in the last few years, the price of straw was also low like paddy. So, the farmers suffered losses. But, now the straw is selling high.

The sources further said, only one month back, per maund straw was sold at Tk 400 to 500, but now it is selling at Tk 1,500. The sudden price hike has made farmers satisfied.

Dairy farm owners and traders from different districts including Natore, Pabna, Panchagarh, Kushtia and Meherpur are rushing to Sirajganj every day to buy straw. Tobacco farmers are also buying straw. So, its price has increased.

Farmer Md Rafiqul Islam of Chandpur Village under Brahmagachha Union in Raiganj Upazila said farmers suffered staggering losses from selling paddy at Tk 500 to 700 per maund in the last few years. Now straw is selling at good prices. They are also preserving straw to recover losses from paddy.

In the last several years, the price of straw was the lowest like paddy. So, the farmers were counting losses. If the rate is good, the straw of per bigha land can be sold at Tk 6,000 to 10,000.

The farmers can recover their losses to some extent, thanks to the sudden price hike, he pointed out.

Farmer Anik Sheikh of Tarash Municipality said, "I had a stock of straws in 60-bigha land. I was selling per maund straw at Tk 500 to 550. Now, I am selling straw at Tk 1,500 per maund."

He also said he had been counting losses worth Tk 2,500 to 3,000 per bigha for the last few seasons. Now, he is recovering these from the sale of straws. Such price made farmers happy.

Like Anik, big traders in Sadar Upazila, such as Abdus Sobhan, Yusuf Ali and Hares Ali said they are recovering their losses from paddy sales in the last few years by selling straws.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Md Habibul Haque said straw is no longer neglected. Farmers are preserving straws as it sells at good prices with paddy.

Compared to the last seasons, the straw has registered a hike this year, he pointed out adding that about five lakh farmers are being benefitted.

















