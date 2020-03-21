50,000 yaba seized in C’Bazar





BGB-2 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan said on information that a big consignment of yaba tablets was being smuggled into the country from Myanmar, a BGB team took position at a crematory of Rakhain community in Nhilla Natmora Para area.

Sensing the presence of the team, some men escaped the place. Later, the BGB members searched the area and found a plastic sack wrapped with polythene hidden under the ground, Faisal Khan said.

Some 50,000 yaba tablets, worth Tk about 1.5 crore, were recovered after opening the sack.

Later, the seized yaba were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station after filing a general diary, the BGB official added.

































