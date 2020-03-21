Five establishments burnt in four dists





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A fertiliser shop was gutted in a fire at Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Owner of the shop Amanat Ali claimed properties worth about Tk 8 lakh were destroyed in the fire.

Local sources said fire started at Shah Traders in Chhamijan Bazaar under Habra Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila early Thursday. Hearing the scream of the night guard Mostafizar Rahman, locals rushed in and controlled the flame.

In the meantime, various goods, including diesel, petrol, chemical fertiliser and insecticides in the shop were completely burnt. The reason behind the fire could not be identified yet.

Habra UP Member Moksed Ali confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two houses were burnt and three cattle were killed in a fire at Nitainagar Village under Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Nagar Union Parishad Chairman Nilufar Yasmin Dalu said the fire started from the cowshed of one Ziarul Islam, son of Mobarak Hossen of the village, in the evening and it soon spread to the house of his brother Shahinul Islam, leaving five rooms of the two houses burnt and three cattle dead. On information, fire-fighters rushed in and doused the flame with the help of locals.

NOAKHALI: The mosque at Kabirhat Government College in the district was burnt down in a fire on Monday.

The fire might have originated either from throwing cigarette butt on dry leaves behind the mosque or from an electric short circuit at about 3pm, said Companiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Jamil Mia.

Being informed, a fire-fighting unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Lecturer of Bengali Department of the college Md Altaf Hossain said valuables worth about Tk 5 lakh were damaged in the fire.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A confectionary shop was gutted in fire in Raipura Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The owners of the shop are Dulal Mia, son of late Robi Mia and his wife Latifa Begum. They are the residents of Methikanda Village in Ward No. 9 under the municipality.

The affected confectionary owners said property worth about Tk 5,00,000 to Tk 6,00,000 were completely destroyed due to the fire. However, the locals controlled the fire after about one hour of hectic effort.

Fire Service Official Amit Chandra Roy said the locals were able to control the fire before they rushed to the spot. The fire might begin from electric short circuit, the official added.

























