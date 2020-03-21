Tk 50 lakh gold looted from jewellery

BARISHAL, Mar 20: Miscreants stole gold ornaments worth about Tk 50 lakh from a jewellery shop in Kathpatti Road area of the city on Thursday noon.

Owner of the shop Bachchu Talukder said, on Thursday at 1:30pm, he closed the shop and went to his house. After about an hour, he got information over mobile phone that the shutter of his shop was broken.

Hearing the news, he rushed there and found his shop looted.

Being informed, police visited the shop. None was arrested till filing the report.
































