

Tomato farmers change lot adopting modern tech

Farmers attained a great success in cultivating tomatoes and other vegetables adopting the latest technology and methods. As a result, the overall scenario of agriculture sector in the upazila has changed.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam has been working to boost the farming and to change the fate of farmers here.

He joined Godagari as an agriculture officer in 2019. Since then, he has taken up various schemes along with the farmers of the upazila to increase the cultivation of Rabi crops through safe way.

He also arranged field-level peasants' training programme to teach them about how to adopt modern technology and methods of farming. After that they have been cultivating different toxin-free vegetables in safe ways.

Mamun Hossain of Kalidighi Village under Matikata Union in the upazila said he did not see any profit cultivating tomatoes for the last ten years. But this time, he took training about poison-free tomato cultivation in the upazila. Based on his knowledge, he cultivated tomatoes in four bighas of land. He has been able to reduce the cost of farming in this way.

About 2,150 hectares of land have been brought under tomato farming this year in safe way adopting modern technology and knowledge.

Shafiqul Islam said he provided modern methods and technology of farming to all the farmers here. The cultivation of tomatoes and vegetables are being done through safe and poison-free way.



















