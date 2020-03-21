Video
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:18 AM
Three unknown found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three unidentified persons including a minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Mymensingh, on Thursday.  
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered an unknown old woman's body from a field beside the Ramdia-Taltala Road in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Ramdia Police Camp In-charge Khandaker Md Aminur Rahman said locals saw the body on the field and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MYMENSINGH: Two unidentified persons including a minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in Bhaluka and Gouripur upazilas of the district on Thursday.  
Police recovered an unknown woman's decomposed body from a canal in Masterbari area under Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Main Uddin said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of an unidentified baby girl, 2, beside the Gouripur-Bhairab Railway in Gouripur Upazila headquarters of the district on Thursday.
Gouripur PS OC Borhan Uddin said the body bore no injury marks.


