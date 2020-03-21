Girl ‘commits’ suicide in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Mar 20: A girl committed suicide by hanging at Mominpara Village under Sadar Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Khadiza was the daughter of Abdul Jabbar of the village.

Police and family sources said the girl hanged self at noon. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Kazi Anisur Rahman and Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Jahurul Islam confirmed the news.





















