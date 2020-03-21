

Rural health in Barind region at risk for excessive use of pesticide

Paddy is cultivated three times annually in the region. Besides farming paddy, the growers are now cultivating different vegetables like potato, brinjal, pointed gourd and tomato. With the rising farming-spree, the use of pesticides is also increasing.

Many farmers have become self-reliant cultivating vegetables round the year. At the same time, their health is at risk for the overuse of pesticides.

Physicians say, inhaling pesticide through nose and mouth might cause different diseases.

Researcher and Agriculturist of Chapainawabganj Horticulture Centre Jahurul Islam said, though balanced and nutritious foods are essential for healthy living, the overuse of pesticides in vegetables has crossed the limit. As a result, people's health is at risk, the soil is losing fertility, and the biodiversity is being threatened.

He suggested that publicity should be conducted among farmers so that they adopt organic crop cultivation system. Besides, the government should stop random appointment of pesticide dealers.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in the district said there are 2,800 retail and 560 wholesale pesticide dealers in 11 upazilas including Rajshahi City. Besides, there are huge numbers of unlicensed dealers.

Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer of Tanore Upazila Health Complex Dr Durul Huda said, concerned people should be careful about using pesticide. Inhaling it might cause different diseases.

He also said most of the vegetables in the market are full of poisonous chemicals. After brining vegetables from market, these should be soaked in water for about half an hour, and cooked in high temperature.

He suggested farmers to take cautionary measures before applying pesticides in the land. The user of pesticide should be in full stomach, and spray the medicine in the morning or evening wearing mask and full-shirt.

Tanore Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamser Ali said, "We are discouraging farmers about excessive use of pesticides. Instead of chemical pesticides, we are encouraging them about using organic ones."

Zoologists said excessive use of pesticides is harming flora and fauna, and impacting ecology.

Head of Forest and Animal Sciences Department at Rajshahi University Professor Bidhan Chanda Das said all pesticides are poisons, and these harm the environment.

He also said, "These poisons are not only affecting crops, but mixing with the water of different water bodies and killing different aquatic beings. We are taking fishes which are contaminated with the poisons."

He said farmers should be made aware first in using pesticides. Local agriculture officers should conduct awareness campaigns among farmers by going to villages.





















RAJSHAHI, Mar 20: Rural health in Barind region is at risk for excessive use of pesticide in cropland.Paddy is cultivated three times annually in the region. Besides farming paddy, the growers are now cultivating different vegetables like potato, brinjal, pointed gourd and tomato. With the rising farming-spree, the use of pesticides is also increasing.Many farmers have become self-reliant cultivating vegetables round the year. At the same time, their health is at risk for the overuse of pesticides.Physicians say, inhaling pesticide through nose and mouth might cause different diseases.Researcher and Agriculturist of Chapainawabganj Horticulture Centre Jahurul Islam said, though balanced and nutritious foods are essential for healthy living, the overuse of pesticides in vegetables has crossed the limit. As a result, people's health is at risk, the soil is losing fertility, and the biodiversity is being threatened.He suggested that publicity should be conducted among farmers so that they adopt organic crop cultivation system. Besides, the government should stop random appointment of pesticide dealers.Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in the district said there are 2,800 retail and 560 wholesale pesticide dealers in 11 upazilas including Rajshahi City. Besides, there are huge numbers of unlicensed dealers.Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer of Tanore Upazila Health Complex Dr Durul Huda said, concerned people should be careful about using pesticide. Inhaling it might cause different diseases.He also said most of the vegetables in the market are full of poisonous chemicals. After brining vegetables from market, these should be soaked in water for about half an hour, and cooked in high temperature.He suggested farmers to take cautionary measures before applying pesticides in the land. The user of pesticide should be in full stomach, and spray the medicine in the morning or evening wearing mask and full-shirt.Tanore Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamser Ali said, "We are discouraging farmers about excessive use of pesticides. Instead of chemical pesticides, we are encouraging them about using organic ones."Zoologists said excessive use of pesticides is harming flora and fauna, and impacting ecology.Head of Forest and Animal Sciences Department at Rajshahi University Professor Bidhan Chanda Das said all pesticides are poisons, and these harm the environment.He also said, "These poisons are not only affecting crops, but mixing with the water of different water bodies and killing different aquatic beings. We are taking fishes which are contaminated with the poisons."He said farmers should be made aware first in using pesticides. Local agriculture officers should conduct awareness campaigns among farmers by going to villages.