Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:18 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Rural health in Barind region at risk for excessive use of pesticide

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

Rural health in Barind region at risk for excessive use of pesticide

Rural health in Barind region at risk for excessive use of pesticide

RAJSHAHI, Mar 20: Rural health in Barind region is at risk for excessive use of pesticide in cropland.
Paddy is cultivated three times annually in the region. Besides farming paddy, the growers are now cultivating different vegetables like potato, brinjal, pointed gourd and tomato. With the rising farming-spree, the use of pesticides is also increasing.
Many farmers have become self-reliant cultivating vegetables round the year. At the same time, their health is at risk for the overuse of pesticides.
Physicians say, inhaling pesticide through nose and mouth might cause different diseases.
Researcher and Agriculturist of Chapainawabganj Horticulture Centre Jahurul Islam said, though balanced and nutritious foods are essential for healthy living, the overuse of pesticides in vegetables has crossed the limit. As a result, people's health is at risk, the soil is losing fertility, and the biodiversity is being threatened.
He suggested that publicity should be conducted among farmers so that they adopt organic crop cultivation system. Besides, the government should stop random appointment of pesticide dealers.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in the district said there are 2,800 retail and 560 wholesale pesticide dealers in 11 upazilas including Rajshahi City. Besides, there are huge numbers of unlicensed dealers.
Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer of Tanore Upazila Health Complex Dr Durul Huda said, concerned people should be careful about using pesticide. Inhaling it might cause different diseases.
He also said most of the vegetables in the market are full of poisonous chemicals. After brining vegetables from market, these should be soaked in water for about half an hour, and cooked in high temperature.
He suggested farmers to take cautionary measures before applying pesticides in the land. The user of pesticide should be in full stomach, and spray the medicine in the morning or evening wearing mask and full-shirt.
Tanore Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamser Ali said, "We are discouraging farmers about excessive use of pesticides. Instead of chemical pesticides, we are encouraging them about using organic ones."
Zoologists said excessive use of pesticides is harming flora and fauna, and impacting ecology.
Head of Forest and Animal Sciences Department at Rajshahi University Professor Bidhan Chanda Das said all pesticides are poisons, and these harm the environment.
He also said, "These poisons are not only affecting crops, but mixing with the water of different water bodies and killing different aquatic beings. We are taking fishes which are contaminated with the poisons."
He said farmers should be made aware first in using pesticides. Local agriculture officers should conduct awareness campaigns among farmers by going to villages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
66 foreign-returnees sent to quarantine
A mobile court in Pirojpur Town on Friday fined 12 traders Tk 23,000 for higher prices of essentials
Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital observed work abstention from 8am till 11:30am
471 expatriates sent to home quarantine
One jailed for keeping coaching centre open
Bar on entering Shat Gombuj Mosque, Sundarban
Three new jackfruit varieties invented to boost yield
Nine traders fined


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft