Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:17 AM
Price and expiry date of medicine

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir
Last year the High Court directed to write down the price and expiry date of drugs on the medicine page. But it is not yet fully followed. As a result, retailers are being cheated. Unscrupulous traders are charging extra prices. They also have the opportunity to change the price printed on the packet by hand. Since there is no price on the leaves, these unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of the weakness of poor and illiterate buyers. Occasionally, the local administration is conducting operations in the wake of these allegations, but it is temporary. But such a situation can be avoided if the drug maker enters the price and expiry page of the drug, following the directions of the High Court.
We expect the authorities concerned will take effective steps in this regard to ensure better public health.





Abu Faruk
Over email



