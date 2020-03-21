Domestication of marine fish species has huge potential



M M Majedul Islam



Coastal region of Bangladesh has suitable ecosystem for Sea-bassand Mullet farming. Sea-bass is a marine species, which comes to the estuaries during breeding time. Natural fries are abundant in the estuaries after breeding season. Southern districts Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barisal, Patuakhali and Barguna have availability of wild fries and mildly saline water (~15ppt), makes this region suitable for Sea-bass and Mullet farming. Sea-basshasn't yet been cultured commercially and has remained mostly a captured fish. Historically Sea-bass is found in the shrimp farms in the south. Sea-bass fry enters into the shrimp farms with tidal water and thus grown and harvested from the farms.



At present, several whitefish species: Rohu, Catla, Tilapia, Pangasius, Shrimp and Prawn are being farmed in southern Bangladesh. There is still almost 100,000 hectare of potential brackish water area left unused. White fish production has been declined substantially because of unavailability of good quality seeds, increase in production cost and relatively lower market price. According to Department of Fisheries (2016), white fish production in the region has reduced to over 1 per cent recently. Besides, because of government restriction and anti-shrimp lobbying by several NGOs, horizontal expansion of shrimp culture is constrained. Moreover, shrimp farming in this region has been suffered greatly from white spot viral disease and caused high shrimp mortality. Decline in white fish production and outbreaks of shrimp viral disease, provide an opportunity for domestication or introduction of new species, such as Sea-bass and Mullet.



In recent years, shrimp farmers have started Sea-bass farming. This shift is also encouraged by the growing demand for Sea-bass in both domestic & international market. In 2011, 502 MT was exported and an estimated 4562 MT was consumed by domestic market. Demand is particularly high in hotels and restaurants. It has been getting popularity in tourist zones. Fried Koral/Vetki in the fast food restaurants in big cities has become a common fish item. It has almost boneless flesh, which makes it attractive.



Recently we have conducted a survey study in the southern region on Sea-bass farming practice and market chain. The findings showed that profitability of sea-bass was higher compared to whitefish and Tilapia. The farmers sell in the local 'Arots' for TK 250-300/Kg for smaller size sea-bass (<1 kg) and TK 450-500/Kg for bigger one (? 2kg), which become TK 700-800/kg during July-August. In comparison, average price of Tilapia is TK 120/Kg. Rate of return for Sea-bass (136 per cent for extensive culture) was also found to be much higher than that of white fish (56 per cent) and tilapia (70 per cent).



Another advantage of sea-bass is its fast growth rate and very low fry mortality (2-5 per thousand). Major disadvantages include lack of knowledge on farming; unavailability of hatchery produced fry and pellet/formulated feed; carnivorous feeding habit; and high initial investment for commercial culture. Sea-bass culture is largely dependent on wild fry. Though catching of wild fry is banned by the Government, the law has not been much effective. If collection of fry from wild sources continues, the availability of wild fry will be depleted.



Sea-bass culture practice is yet to develop. Farmers apply traditional method, which is mix-culture with shrimp, prawn, whitefish and tilapia. This practice depends on natural fries that randomly entre the farm/'gher' during high tide. Sea-bass is a carnivorous fish that feed on live food (e.g. small Tilapia, Silver Carp). Some farmers use pellet feed in the Sea-bass nursery pond.



Although sea-bass fry can feed on pellet/formulated feed, once grown up, they don't take pellet feed. It is a matter of food habit. Other Sea-bass producing countries, such as India, Thailand, Philippines, Laos, Cambodia use formulated feed. It requires high protein pellet feed for Sea-bass. The feed available in our market are not suitable, because of less protein content and food conversion efficiency. If suitable feed are available and farmers use the feed, Sea-bass would become used to eating pellet feed.



Marine fishes are not unlimited and will be eliminated one day if we over catch and not go for culture. The 65 days ban on fishing in Bay of Bengal's exclusive economic zone is a good initiative to boost marine fish stock. Conservation measure of Hilsa has also been very effective. If these initiatives can be combined with mariculture and domestication of new species, fish production will further increase.



For this, development of scientific farming techniques and support for installation of Sea-bass and Mullet hatchery is essential to ensure year round fry supply. Poly-culture with tilapia, whitefish or shrimp is found to be feasible and can be demonstrated in the field. Promotion of monoculture of Sea-bass using cage aquaculture method, as was done in other countries can be trialled to measure its effectiveness. Supply chain and market development are also needed.



Dr M M Majedul Islam is a member of BCS (Administration) and Deputy Director, Anticorruption Commission

















