

Combat the pandemic strategically



However, in Bangladesh with first death from COVID-19 and infection of 17 persons a panicky situation is prevailing. Rumour related to Coronavirus is fuelling the panic. Age-old superstition and alternative treatment of the malady are also complicating the situation. The disease has triggered panic buying. Buyers crowding and jostling the fish markets, grocery shops and kitchen markets is a sheer testament of a nation in the grip of panic.



From a medical perspective, virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. In Italy, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. Reporting 3, 405 deaths Italy has surpassed China And the country alone accounts for a third of the global death toll.



Though the virus originated in China the situation there is under control. Rather worryingly, the epicentre of the disease has shifted from China to Europe,

Though there is only one death due to Coronavirus in our country there is no scope for expressing complacency. What is needed is awareness to cope with the situation on a war footing.











It is the responsibility of the health department as well as the relevant agencies to circulate the outbreak of the virus through media and other means. The possibility of major outbreak of the disease in Bangladesh cannot be ruled out. In the circumstances the government must be prepared to combat the situation. There should be arrangement for treatment of patients with adequate testing facilities. The hospitals located in the capital should have adequate ICU facilities so that patients confronting critical condition can be provided with appropriate health care. Our government can take help of Chinese experts in handling Coronavirus. Not only in the capital similar emergency measures should be prepared all through the country. It is reassuring that educational institutions of the country have been closed down up to March 31. The cinema halls and other places of entertainment and public gathering should be closed down to stop the spread of virus.



