'Blessing amid misfortune': The Chinese football club at coronavirus ground zero



This handout picture taken on March 16, 2020 and released by Wuhan Three Towns Football Club on March 19 shows Wuhan Three Towns Football Club players taking part in a training session in Haikou in China's southern Hainan province. photo: AFP

Wuhan Three Towns FC, a team in China's third division that draws crowds of between 2,000 and 4,000, were gearing up for a promising new season in League Two South when their world was turned upside down.

"We have been isolated at home for almost two months," Yu Chen, an assistant coach, told AFP by telephone from Wuhan -- the city of 11 million people where the outbreak emerged in December.

As virus deaths ticked up alarmingly, Chinese authorities placed Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei on a strict lockdown in January, with nobody allowed in or out of the area and an estimated 56 million people ordered to stay indoors.

The start of the Chinese football season was indefinitely postponed.

"Earlier, when the epidemic was serious, I was very panicky," said the 32-year-old Yu.

"At that time, I felt that many people in Hubei were quite afraid, so were my friends.

"We were worried about the health of our families and did not know if they were going to be infected and how."

But as the coronavirus spreads in other parts of the world, notably in Europe, China is beginning to see some light at last.

The country on Friday reported no new local cases for a second straight day, suggesting that the stringent containment measures are having an impact.









The Chinese government, which has begun slowly easing travel curbs, is now concerned about a second wave of infections from people arriving from other countries.

Mercifully, no Three Towns players or staff have contracted the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,300 people in China, most of them in Hubei.

Nor have any of the players lost loved ones.

"This is a blessing amid misfortune," said Yu. -AFP SHANGHAI, MARCH 20: The team are split in half, with some players in lockdown and others training, but a modest Chinese club from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic is at last beginning to turn its attentions to football again.Wuhan Three Towns FC, a team in China's third division that draws crowds of between 2,000 and 4,000, were gearing up for a promising new season in League Two South when their world was turned upside down."We have been isolated at home for almost two months," Yu Chen, an assistant coach, told AFP by telephone from Wuhan -- the city of 11 million people where the outbreak emerged in December.As virus deaths ticked up alarmingly, Chinese authorities placed Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei on a strict lockdown in January, with nobody allowed in or out of the area and an estimated 56 million people ordered to stay indoors.The start of the Chinese football season was indefinitely postponed."Earlier, when the epidemic was serious, I was very panicky," said the 32-year-old Yu."At that time, I felt that many people in Hubei were quite afraid, so were my friends."We were worried about the health of our families and did not know if they were going to be infected and how."But as the coronavirus spreads in other parts of the world, notably in Europe, China is beginning to see some light at last.The country on Friday reported no new local cases for a second straight day, suggesting that the stringent containment measures are having an impact.The Chinese government, which has begun slowly easing travel curbs, is now concerned about a second wave of infections from people arriving from other countries.Mercifully, no Three Towns players or staff have contracted the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,300 people in China, most of them in Hubei.Nor have any of the players lost loved ones."This is a blessing amid misfortune," said Yu. -AFP