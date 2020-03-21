

Coach James Day writes to Bangladeshi fans

Usual life and sporting arena in Bangladesh is fairly affected, in the same way of these in other countries, COVID-19. National and international tournaments in the country were postponed for two weeks. Educational institutions are closed while many of the corporate offices have instructed the employees to work from home and not to go out.

Head Coach James along with Assistant Coach Stuart Watkiss said in a WhatsApp message, "Dear people of Bangladesh, I am feeling the necessity to say something to you in this condition. The coming days are going to be the tough times. It is time you work together as a nation to pass it."

James asked the people to keep neat and clean to keep healthy and be safe. He requested all to stand besides the affected people.

He wrote, "When time requires, the people of Bangladesh pray and work together. Now we will have to show a different kind of unity and protect each other. That means you will have to work together to keep distance and maintaining social distance is the most important thing right now."

The English assured that he would work with the boys soon after the situation get to normal and send loves and good wishes to all the fans.



































