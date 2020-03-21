Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000





People have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed, while Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country. But some have been ignoring the measures introduced this week, with people still going for walks in parks and eating out.

Police had originally been tasked with enforcing the restrictions, which will last until the end of March, but Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would be brought in from Sunday.

"We are confident that with the army's help, stricter enforcement can be carried out," he told a press conference. "There are still many who don't care about the orders from the government."

Malaysia reported 130 new virus cases Friday to take its total to 1,030 -- the highest figure of any Southeast Asian country. Two people have died.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously appealed to Malaysians to abide by the restrictions, saying they are not an excuse to take a holiday or hang out with friends. -AFP















S Arabia suspends prayers at holy mosques of Mecca, Medina

Riyad, Mar 20 : Saudi authorities have stopped worshippers from entering and praying at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, Hani bin Hosni Haider, a spokesman for the General Presidency of Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, said worshippers would no longer be allowed to perform their five daily prayers in the overflow area just outside the walls of the two holy mosques.

Authorities had already instituted a ban on worshippers praying near the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world's 1.8 billion Muslims pray towards.

"Security and health agencies decided to suspend the presence of people and prayers in the outer courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina starting from 20 March, as part of precautionary and preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus," Haider said. Shortly after the announcement, photos were posted online showing Saudi police creating a perimeter outside the Prophet's Mosque in Medina with workers closing doors leading to the complex. -Agencies

























