National Zoo closed until  March 31

The government on Friday shut down the National Zoo in the capital until March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement came from a meeting held at Fisheries and Livestock

Ministry, according to a press release of the ministry. It said as per the instruction of Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM

Rezaul Rakim, the ministry has decided to shut down the zoo located in Mirpur area.

The minister urged people to cooperate the government about the decision, adding, "Everyone should maintain optimum alert about the virus."



















