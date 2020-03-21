Country to fight coronavirus thru united efforts: Quader





"Bangladesh is at risk (of coronavirus) but such situation is yet to be created that we should be panicked," he told reporters after paying homage at the grave of former President Zillur Rahman at Banani graveyard here.

Quader said a total of 18 people were so far infected with coronavirus (now coronavirus confirmed cases stand at 20) in the country, while one person died. "Despite that, we are at risk as the novel coronavirus outbreak was declared as a pandemic," he added.

Terming coronavirus outbreak a global problem, the road transport and bridges minister said Bangladesh is prepared to fight the deadly virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We do believe we would be able to defeat the coronavirus concertedly…how big enemy it is," he said.

Replying to a question on the BNP's call to defer by-polls, Quader said it is hard to understand what BNP says as it always looks for politics in everything.

Deferring the upcoming by-polls is under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission (EC), he said adding, "The EC is an independent body and it can take decisions in this regard."

Recalling the contribution of former President Zillur Rahman to the country and its politics, the AL general secretary said he (Zillur Rahman) was a renowned and courageous political leader who had played a significant role in the country's Liberation War.

He said the former president was a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Late Zillur Rahman, as a courageous political leader, had played a crucial role during the crisis period of the party (Bangladesh Awami League)," he added.





















