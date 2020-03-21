Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques: IF

Islamic Foundation on Friday urged Muslims to come to mosques only to offer Farz prayers of Jum'a.

It requested all concerned to offer their Sunnah and Nafl prayers at home, said a press release.

Earlier, the Islamic Foundation has advised returnees from abroad, persons suffering from fever, cough and cold and coronavirus-like symptoms, to avoid going to mosques and public gatherings to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

It also called on the khatibs and imams of mosques to offer special prayers for all so that they stay safe from the coronavirus and discuss the coronavirus issue with utmost importance during the 'khutba' of Jum'a prayers. -UNB





















