Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:15 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Coronavirus Outbreak

Workers’ leaders want closure of RMG factories

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati on Friday demanded the immediate shutdown of garments factories for a temporary period to protect their workers from the coronavirus outbreak.
Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati's President Taslima Akhter, General Secretary Julhas Nayeen Babu and Organising Secretary Aminul Islam Shama made the demand in a joint statement. They also urged authorities concerned to ensure continuation of their workers' facilities, including their salaries. In the statement, Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati leaders said 20 people have been infected with coronavirus, one has died of this disease and another infected person is now under intensive care unit.
All educational institutions have been closed, instruction has been given to vacate university halls, and meetings and public gatherings, including sporting events, have been restricted due to the spread of coronavirus.
Communications of different districts, including Madaripur, have been suspended and an uneasy quiet prevails in the capital due to the spread of the virus, but neither the owners nor the government have made any declaration to ensure the safety of 40 lakh workers of garments industries, which is the country's top source of foreign currency, the statement said. There is no facility for safe hand washing, sewage system, use of mask and sanitiser and drinking water at most garment factories, the statement said.    -Agencies










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KSA suspends prayers at holy mosques of Mecca, Medina
Coronavirus won’t save you from sanctions, US tells Iran
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
National Zoo closed until  March 31
Country to fight coronavirus thru united efforts: Quader
Lanka imposes curfew as S Asia steps up coronavirus battle
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques: IF
Workers’ leaders want closure of RMG factories


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft