

Intrigue

Blooming at tarnished images

Leaping at blind edges

In a gold oriented Tripod

To test

Patience filled complexions

Deriving divine optimums

Outward towards certainties

Seeking solitude under

Veils of star filled twilights

Who too possess rightful showdown

Intriguely poised to conquer

Patience filled sublime

To wither and seek

Tranquil tenderness

Risking unknown foresights

Right to feel rested derivations

In a game of, mind's beyond

Venturing well sought at

Ready to rejoice

Feel glimpses of new meadows

Trusting ever vision

Thrust beyond truth's Certain Calm...

Shams Monower is a poet





















