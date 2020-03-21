Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 March, 2020, 4:15 AM
latest
Home Literature

Intrigue

Published : Saturday, 21 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Shams Monower

Intrigue

Intrigue

Time sheds tears
Blooming at tarnished images
Leaping at blind edges
In a gold oriented Tripod
To test
Patience filled complexions
Deriving divine optimums
Outward towards certainties
Seeking solitude under
Veils of star filled twilights
Who too possess rightful showdown
Intriguely poised to conquer
Patience filled sublime
To wither and seek
Tranquil tenderness
Risking unknown foresights
Right to feel rested derivations
In a game of, mind's beyond
Venturing well sought at
Ready to rejoice
Feel glimpses of new meadows
Trusting ever vision
Thrust beyond truth's Certain Calm...
Shams Monower is a poet












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Intrigue
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
When ‘killing is a solution’
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Ethno cultural characteristics of the culinary culture of Azerbaijan
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Ethno cultural characteristics of the culinary culture of Azerbaijan


Latest News
Coronavirus safety guidelines: How to protect yourself
Virus deaths pass 10,000 as California shuts down
Coronavirus: Special prayers offered at mosques
Price of essentials go up amid panic buying
Four traders fined Tk 24,000 in Hilli for charging extra on customers
Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 by-polls on Saturday
BCL distributes masks, hand sanitizers
Don't get contracted with quarantined people: DGHS
Mahathir under self-quarantine
Quarantine centre won't be set up at Ijtema ground
Most Read News
The Knowledge Gap Theory & COVID-19: Bangladesh perspective
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Number of coronavirus patients rises to 20, one critical
Volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit
Countries compete to develop virus vaccine
Corona virus and its toll on global airlines industry
Johnny Depp: Dispute over finger injury at centre of The Sun libel case
One dies every 10 minutes in Iran
Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns
Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft