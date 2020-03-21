|
Intrigue
|
Time sheds tears
Blooming at tarnished images
Leaping at blind edges
In a gold oriented Tripod
To test
Patience filled complexions
Deriving divine optimums
Outward towards certainties
Seeking solitude under
Veils of star filled twilights
Who too possess rightful showdown
Intriguely poised to conquer
Patience filled sublime
To wither and seek
Tranquil tenderness
Risking unknown foresights
Right to feel rested derivations
In a game of, mind's beyond
Venturing well sought at
Ready to rejoice
Feel glimpses of new meadows
Trusting ever vision
Thrust beyond truth's Certain Calm...
Shams Monower is a poet