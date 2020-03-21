

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

People of entire Arab became very eager to see Prophet (sm) and to know about his newly emerged religion. In the mean time people started coming to prophet and by listening to his recitation from the holy Quran, they became Muslim. Amidst such new Muslims, one of the members from 'Gifari' clan named Abu Jar Al Gifari became very eminent.

Meanwhile people from Qouresh clan and other parts of Mecca started accepting Islam in the hands of Muhammad (sm). This converting into Islam was usually done secretly for the powerful Qouresh could never tolerate people accepting newly emerged Islam denying the religion of their forefathers. When they came to know that any youth from their dependents accepted Islam, the Qouresh used to hurry there and torture him or her. Once a Negro boy named Belal who had been a slave under an influential Arab called Umaiya accepted Islam and for this he had been tortured inhumanly. Umaiya used to torture Belal by placing a heavy stone on his chest and tied him lied down under the scorching heat of the sun in the heated sand of the desert to leave Islam. But Belal outrageous and inhuman torture could never deviate him from his belief in Allah. He used to utter 'Ahad', 'Ahad' that means Allah is one. HE doesn't have any peer.

Seeing this intolerable sufferings of Belal, Hazrat Abu Bakar bought him by paying due amount to Umaiya and set him free for life. Later, this Belal had become the first Muezzin (a person who calls for prayers) and is notably known in the history of Islam for his service to Islam.

A new Muslim called Yasir and his family fell under the torture of the Qouresh for their devotion to Islam. Yasir has been brutally tortured and killed. His wife Sumaiya had been murdered by Abu Jahel. Sumaiya was the first woman to sacrifice her life for accepting Islam.

Not only the poor were attacked and murdered for accepting Islam but also the rich and influential youth like Osman Bin Affan had to undergo serious torture for accepting Islam in the hands of the merciless Qouresh. Osman had been beaten with stick to leave Islam. But he was very strict in his belief in Allah. Later this Osman donated all his property and asset for the cause of Islam. For his immense contribution in extending Islam he was entitled 'Goni' that means one who donates more and more.

He became a son-in-law of Prophet (sm) later. Thus the followers of Muhammad had been continuously tortured and bullied. Some of the Muslims became very dejected at the continuous torture of the Qouresh. The leaders of this inhuman actions and barbarity were Abu Lahab, Abu Jahel, Abu Sufian and his wife Hinda and people like Umaiya Bin Qhalf. These people were all in all of the Qouresh. Their barbarity and cruelty were matchless. Moreover they were financially solvent.

These people used to detest the poor and regard the Muslims their enemies. They came to realize that once Islam spread out among the Arabs, their power, the guardianship of the Qaba House, discriminatory treatment between the rich and poor and the system of providing loans at a higher rate of interest, torture on women would be stopped. For the holy Quran was being sent to Muhammad continuously against these malpractice and ill practices. And he gradually had been preaching them among the people. Can he ignore the dictations of the Almighty?

Seeing the tenacity and well grounded belief of Muhammad (sm), the considerate people of Arab started thinking about Islam. Although most of the inhabitants of Mecca opposed prophet (sm), some of them secretly started feeling attracted towards Islam. Some of the Muslims fled to Africa in the empire of Christian king Najjasi in Africa by taking permission from the prophet. Later, Najjasi himself also accepted Islam being influenced by the migrant Muslims.

It was a later history. Now the proportion of the torture became intolerable. The head of the Qouresh clan menaced Abu Talib asking him to stop his nephew to preach Islam. They also threatened him to punish Muhammad if he failed to check him. They also demanded expulsion of Prophet (sm) from the Hshimioyo clan and from his shelter. Then they will be able to punish him.

Abu Talib did not agree to the words of the Qouresh leaders. He declined their proposal to forsake Muhammad (sm). Moreover he also informed that he would not deprive or leave out Muhammad from the rights of security as a member of the clan. For Muhammad was his brother Abdullah's son, an orphan. How could he deprive him from his rights?

Being failed to cause any mischief they became highly fed up with Abu Talib. They thought there were no ways out to maintain their power and empire except killing Muhammad (sm). But they kept their evil intention secret for Abu Talib, uncle and guardian to Prophet was the leader of one of the largest calns of the Qouresh.

Leaders from other clans also used to seek suggestion from him. Everyone of Mecca irrespective of caste, creed and age used to respect him. Moreover he was not to be demeaned or ignored for he had not been converted into Muslim accepting his nephew's religion. Prophet(sm) managed to escape this time. But the Qouresh started torturing the new Muslims severely than before. In this time two great warriors called Hamza and Omar Bin Khattab had accepted Islam and the new Muslims started feeling secure and empowered. Once you grow up you will come to know in details about their story of accepting Islam in the large volume books on 'Siratunnobi'. Misfortune never comes alone. Suddenly one day Abu Talib had fallen sick and died. Muhammad (sm) felt sad at the demise of his uncle without accepting Islam. He prayed to Allah for the departed soul of Abu Talib.



To be continued ...

























It is true that the Qouresh did not pay any heed to Prophet (sm) but gradually they reached the whole Arab. They came to know that among the Qouresh there appeared a man who claimed himself as the 'Rasul' of Allah and announced that the activities of Arabs were wrong and sinful.People of entire Arab became very eager to see Prophet (sm) and to know about his newly emerged religion. In the mean time people started coming to prophet and by listening to his recitation from the holy Quran, they became Muslim. Amidst such new Muslims, one of the members from 'Gifari' clan named Abu Jar Al Gifari became very eminent.Meanwhile people from Qouresh clan and other parts of Mecca started accepting Islam in the hands of Muhammad (sm). This converting into Islam was usually done secretly for the powerful Qouresh could never tolerate people accepting newly emerged Islam denying the religion of their forefathers. When they came to know that any youth from their dependents accepted Islam, the Qouresh used to hurry there and torture him or her. Once a Negro boy named Belal who had been a slave under an influential Arab called Umaiya accepted Islam and for this he had been tortured inhumanly. Umaiya used to torture Belal by placing a heavy stone on his chest and tied him lied down under the scorching heat of the sun in the heated sand of the desert to leave Islam. But Belal outrageous and inhuman torture could never deviate him from his belief in Allah. He used to utter 'Ahad', 'Ahad' that means Allah is one. HE doesn't have any peer.Seeing this intolerable sufferings of Belal, Hazrat Abu Bakar bought him by paying due amount to Umaiya and set him free for life. Later, this Belal had become the first Muezzin (a person who calls for prayers) and is notably known in the history of Islam for his service to Islam.A new Muslim called Yasir and his family fell under the torture of the Qouresh for their devotion to Islam. Yasir has been brutally tortured and killed. His wife Sumaiya had been murdered by Abu Jahel. Sumaiya was the first woman to sacrifice her life for accepting Islam.Not only the poor were attacked and murdered for accepting Islam but also the rich and influential youth like Osman Bin Affan had to undergo serious torture for accepting Islam in the hands of the merciless Qouresh. Osman had been beaten with stick to leave Islam. But he was very strict in his belief in Allah. Later this Osman donated all his property and asset for the cause of Islam. For his immense contribution in extending Islam he was entitled 'Goni' that means one who donates more and more.He became a son-in-law of Prophet (sm) later. Thus the followers of Muhammad had been continuously tortured and bullied. Some of the Muslims became very dejected at the continuous torture of the Qouresh. The leaders of this inhuman actions and barbarity were Abu Lahab, Abu Jahel, Abu Sufian and his wife Hinda and people like Umaiya Bin Qhalf. These people were all in all of the Qouresh. Their barbarity and cruelty were matchless. Moreover they were financially solvent.These people used to detest the poor and regard the Muslims their enemies. They came to realize that once Islam spread out among the Arabs, their power, the guardianship of the Qaba House, discriminatory treatment between the rich and poor and the system of providing loans at a higher rate of interest, torture on women would be stopped. For the holy Quran was being sent to Muhammad continuously against these malpractice and ill practices. And he gradually had been preaching them among the people. Can he ignore the dictations of the Almighty?Seeing the tenacity and well grounded belief of Muhammad (sm), the considerate people of Arab started thinking about Islam. Although most of the inhabitants of Mecca opposed prophet (sm), some of them secretly started feeling attracted towards Islam. Some of the Muslims fled to Africa in the empire of Christian king Najjasi in Africa by taking permission from the prophet. Later, Najjasi himself also accepted Islam being influenced by the migrant Muslims.It was a later history. Now the proportion of the torture became intolerable. The head of the Qouresh clan menaced Abu Talib asking him to stop his nephew to preach Islam. They also threatened him to punish Muhammad if he failed to check him. They also demanded expulsion of Prophet (sm) from the Hshimioyo clan and from his shelter. Then they will be able to punish him.Abu Talib did not agree to the words of the Qouresh leaders. He declined their proposal to forsake Muhammad (sm). Moreover he also informed that he would not deprive or leave out Muhammad from the rights of security as a member of the clan. For Muhammad was his brother Abdullah's son, an orphan. How could he deprive him from his rights?Being failed to cause any mischief they became highly fed up with Abu Talib. They thought there were no ways out to maintain their power and empire except killing Muhammad (sm). But they kept their evil intention secret for Abu Talib, uncle and guardian to Prophet was the leader of one of the largest calns of the Qouresh.Leaders from other clans also used to seek suggestion from him. Everyone of Mecca irrespective of caste, creed and age used to respect him. Moreover he was not to be demeaned or ignored for he had not been converted into Muslim accepting his nephew's religion. Prophet(sm) managed to escape this time. But the Qouresh started torturing the new Muslims severely than before. In this time two great warriors called Hamza and Omar Bin Khattab had accepted Islam and the new Muslims started feeling secure and empowered. Once you grow up you will come to know in details about their story of accepting Islam in the large volume books on 'Siratunnobi'. Misfortune never comes alone. Suddenly one day Abu Talib had fallen sick and died. Muhammad (sm) felt sad at the demise of his uncle without accepting Islam. He prayed to Allah for the departed soul of Abu Talib.To be continued ...