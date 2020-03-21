

Inside the Administration in Bangladesh

In the light of experience, you will be fascinated by the relevance of the events, so many gates of bureaucracy will be revealed to you when you go through the book. Both of the writers are experienced and renowned in the academic field, that's why their analytical approach to bureaucracy indicates its- evolution, change, refinement, development; constraints of governance are explained in fantastic ways. Apart from these, they draw the attention by giving the examples which are inherited from the British legacy now we are adopting in Bangladesh administration to lead our daily secretarial tasks efficiently.

Development is inevitably a concept which is now practicing frequently. Who will be the regulator of development activities - bureaucrat or public representative? What are the merits and demerits of both of them? If the bureaucrat holds the development map-reading then a question in the mind that is military or civilian bureaucracy? If you want to know the answer you will need to go through the pages of this book.

At the beginning of this research paper, the readers should remember what Gunnar Myrdal said - "For research, researchers have to accept the credibility of several sources." So, when you finish the book, definitely a series of questions will come in your mind but remember again that the source credibility is authentic. You will look into so many facts such as - inter-cadre conflict, military-civil cold war, the cold war between public representatives versus bureaucrat, vested interests versus collective development craving in the swing of faith.

The book has consisted of six chapters are found in the first: the struggle for domination of military and civilian operations; Second: the fragile system of parliamentary governance in East Pakistan; Thirdly: the military rule of East Pakistan and the birth of a state called Bangladesh; Fourth: the role of governance in the parliamentary system of Bangladesh; Fifth: The military rule and administration of Bangladesh; Finally, the conclusion where the details of a bureaucratic development program has been provided using a critical point of view.

The author notes that at the beginning of Bangladesh, there was no inter-cadre conflict, ministers, and bureaucracy both of them were intact with the village. Over time, the inter-carder conflict has increased, bureaucrat and minister both of them felt a lack of concern to go over there in the countryside area. Due to these, the whole process of development has been halted. To know the position of the bureaucracy, this book has to be taken in your hand. Besides, the evolution of the bureaucracy and the qualitative differences among a CSP officer, and a BCS officer and a military officer will be known to you. By reading the bureaucracy, you will find out the challenges that the post-war government has to face in the administration, and also the helplessness of the bureaucrats of that time. As a result, this book also knows the difference between the existing and the enforcement of the various rules and regulations of the government from 1971 to 1991 but when you go through with attention, you felt this book is of utmost relevance today for making the path for future bureaucrat.































